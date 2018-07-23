Dean Foods Co (DF) Receives $10.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.35.

A number of brokerages have commented on DF. ValuEngine raised Dean Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dean Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dean Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 16th.

Dean Foods opened at $10.36 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Dean Foods has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $949.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Dean Foods had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Dean Foods will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Value Vals Ag Vv bought 15,287 shares of Dean Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $156,691.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dean Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dean Foods by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,604,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,551,000 after buying an additional 214,749 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in Dean Foods by 339.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 229,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 177,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dean Foods by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after buying an additional 132,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dean Foods by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 433,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 219,216 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

