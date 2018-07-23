Davis R M Inc. Sells 402 Shares of Honeywell (HON)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in Honeywell (NYSE:HON) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. MED started coverage on shares of Honeywell in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $166.00 price target on shares of Honeywell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.75.

Honeywell opened at $153.13 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Honeywell has a 12 month low of $133.70 and a 12 month high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. Honeywell had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Honeywell will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of Honeywell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $515,921.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,776.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of Honeywell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $17,196,247.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,271,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

