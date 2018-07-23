Datawallet (DXT) Achieves Market Cap of $9.70 Million

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, Datawallet has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Datawallet token can now be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Cobinhood. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $9.70 million and $216,010.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003708 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012926 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000448 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00426864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00155545 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00023865 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00014673 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

