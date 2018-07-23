Daseke Inc (DSKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Daseke reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 123.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.18 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Daseke in a report on Friday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Daseke from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daseke in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

In other news, insider Ronald Scott Wheeler purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,400 in the last quarter. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $824,000. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Daseke by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 68,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Daseke by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 357,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Daseke during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Daseke during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Daseke traded up $0.03, reaching $9.56, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.82 million, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.88. Daseke has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $14.52.

Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

