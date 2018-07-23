Darsek (KED) Price Hits $0.0054

Darsek (CURRENCY:KED) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Darsek has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Darsek has a total market cap of $128,137.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Darsek was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Darsek coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00045685 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004123 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006699 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00315065 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000922 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003976 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001463 BTC.

About Darsek

Darsek is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2013. Darsek’s total supply is 23,633,381 coins. Darsek’s official website is ked.scificrypto.info

Darsek Coin Trading

Darsek can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Darsek directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Darsek should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Darsek using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

