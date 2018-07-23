Danone Sponsored ADR common stock (DANOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Danone Sponsored ADR common stock (OTCMKTS:DANOY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DANOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone Sponsored ADR common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Danone Sponsored ADR common stock to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danone Sponsored ADR common stock from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th.

Shares of DANOY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 406,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,322. Danone Sponsored ADR common stock has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the Danone, Activia, DanActiv, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Happy Family, Horizon Organic, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoCrunch, and Danio brands; and almond and soy milk, ice creams and novelties, and powdered proteins under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

