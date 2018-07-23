Danaher Co. (DHR) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Danaher by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 38,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher opened at $101.29 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $78.97 and a twelve month high of $106.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Danaher from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

In other news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 18,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $1,827,281.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,589.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

