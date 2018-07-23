CyberCoin (CC) Trading Up 89.9% Over Last Week

CyberCoin (CURRENCY:CC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. CyberCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of CyberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CyberCoin has traded up 89.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberCoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00045514 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004217 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006672 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00327410 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000921 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004055 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001484 BTC.

About CyberCoin

CyberCoin (CRYPTO:CC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. CyberCoin’s total supply is 549,267,534 coins. The official website for CyberCoin is www.cybercoin.space

CyberCoin Coin Trading

CyberCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.