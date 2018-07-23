CVS Health Corp (CVS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pharmacy operator on Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th.

CVS Health has raised its dividend by an average of 22.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. CVS Health has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CVS Health to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health opened at $65.26 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.74.

In other CVS Health news, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $619,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,276,611.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.