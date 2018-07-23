Curo Group (CURO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect Curo Group to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $261.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.93 million. On average, analysts expect Curo Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CURO opened at $28.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43. Curo Group has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Curo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Curo Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

In other Curo Group news, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 3,497,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $80,440,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 552,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $12,700,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,149,608 shares of company stock valued at $95,440,984 over the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

