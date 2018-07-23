Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cullen/Frost have outperformed the industry over the past six months. While earnings estimates for the soon-to-be-reported quarter have not seen any revision lately, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three out of the trailing four quarters. With a rising interest-rate environment and improving non-interest bearing deposits, the company's net interest income and net interest margin are expected to grow. The company's strong liquidity position keeps it well poised for opportunistic expansions. Also, its steady capital-deployment activities reflect robust balance-sheet position. However, the company’s risky loan portfolio and escalating costs stemming, mainly from expanding franchise, are likely to deter bottom-line growth to some extent.”

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CFR. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.73.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $115.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $81.09 and a 52 week high of $121.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.53 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Dawson acquired 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,047.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Graham M. Weston acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.05 per share, for a total transaction of $4,904,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 70,149 shares of company stock worth $8,062,776. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 850.3% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.