Cubic Co. (CUB) Receives $66.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CUB shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cubic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. William Blair started coverage on Cubic in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cubic from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

In related news, SVP Mark Harrison sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total transaction of $213,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Melcher bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.45 per share, with a total value of $64,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cubic in the first quarter valued at $58,333,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cubic by 4,493.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 210,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 205,472 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cubic by 426.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 240,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 194,594 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at $11,314,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cubic by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,175,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,569,000 after acquiring an additional 136,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Cubic opened at $68.90 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cubic has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -168.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Cubic had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Cubic will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through four segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services).

