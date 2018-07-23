CSR (CSRLF) Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CSR opened at $3.31 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.

CSR Company Profile

CSR Limited manufactures and supplies building products for residential and commercial construction in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Building Products, Glass, Aluminium, and Property segments. The Building Products segment offers lightweight systems, such as Gyprock plasterboard, Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, Cemintel fibre cement, Himmel Interior Systems, and Rondo rolled formed steel products; and insulation products comprising Bradford and Martini insulation, Bradford energy solutions, and Edmonds ventilation systems, as well as bricks and roofing products, and AFS walling systems.

