CryptCoin (CRYPT) 1-Day Volume Hits $0.00

CryptCoin (CURRENCY:CRYPT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One CryptCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CryptCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptCoin has traded down 32.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aston (ATX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00017149 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CryptCoin (CRYPTO:CRYPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. CryptCoin’s total supply is 6,070,409 coins. CryptCoin’s official website is cryptco.org . CryptCoin’s official Twitter account is @cryptcointeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

