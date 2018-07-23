Crowd Machine (CMCT) One Day Volume Tops $3.61 Million

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Crowd Machine has a total market cap of $12.78 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crowd Machine has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crowd Machine token can now be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC and Coinhub.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crowd Machine Profile

Crowd Machine launched on April 1st, 2018. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 448,903,600 tokens. The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine

Crowd Machine Token Trading

Crowd Machine can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC and Coinhub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowd Machine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowd Machine using one of the exchanges listed above.

