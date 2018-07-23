Critical Survey: Millicom (MIICF) & HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR (HTHKY)

Millicom (OTCMKTS: MIICF) and HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTHKY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Millicom and HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millicom $6.02 billion 1.07 $85.00 million $1.08 58.39 HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR $866.28 million 2.00 $611.47 million N/A N/A

HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Millicom.

Profitability

This table compares Millicom and HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millicom 1.86% 3.46% 1.16% HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Millicom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Millicom pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Millicom pays out 122.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Millicom and HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millicom 1 0 2 0 2.33 HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Millicom has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Millicom beats HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Millicom Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular S.A. provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. It offers mobile services to approximately 53 million customers; pay-TV and broadband services; and a range of digital services, including high-speed data, cable TV, voice and SMS, mobile financial services, and business solutions. The company markets its products and services under the Tigo, Tigo Business, Tigo Money, Tigo Sports, and Tigo Music brands. Millicom International Cellular S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR Company Profile

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile communication services primarily in Hong Kong and Macau. It offers 4G long term evolution, 3G, and GSM dual-band mobile telecommunications services under the 3 brand. The company's mobile telecommunications services and products include local voice, SMS, MMS, international direct dialing, and international roaming; and broadband-based data services and applications, such as direct carrier billing offerings, mobile device security management, eBooks, music downloads, movies-on-demand, mobile social networking applications, and stock trading, as well as Wi-Fi services. In addition, the company is involved in the provision of management and treasury, support, and information technology services; and telecommunications retail operations. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 3.3 million customers in Hong Kong and Macau. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited.

