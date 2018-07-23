Critical Survey: Beneficial Bancorp (BNCL) and Timberland Bancorp (TSBK)

Beneficial Bancorp (NASDAQ: BNCL) and Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Beneficial Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberland Bancorp has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Beneficial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Timberland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Timberland Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beneficial Bancorp and Timberland Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beneficial Bancorp $226.63 million 5.51 $23.93 million N/A N/A Timberland Bancorp $50.71 million 5.62 $14.16 million N/A N/A

Beneficial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Timberland Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of Beneficial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Timberland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Beneficial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Timberland Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Beneficial Bancorp and Timberland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beneficial Bancorp 11.93% 3.97% 0.71% Timberland Bancorp 29.92% 13.97% 1.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Beneficial Bancorp and Timberland Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beneficial Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Timberland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beneficial Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.72%. Given Beneficial Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beneficial Bancorp is more favorable than Timberland Bancorp.

Summary

Beneficial Bancorp beats Timberland Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beneficial Bancorp

Beneficial Bancorp, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey area. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW, municipal, and money market accounts; savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and commercial checking accounts, as well as checking accounts primarily for small businesses. It also provides cash management services that include remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts; and certificate of deposit account registry service and brokered certificates of deposit. In addition, the company offers a portfolio of commercial loans and leases, which comprises business loans, small business leases, commercial real estate loans, and commercial construction loans; residential loans, including one- to four-family residential real estate loans; and consumer personal loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal loans, recreational vehicles, and educational loans. Further, it provides insurance brokerage and wealth management services; and property, casualty, life, and health and benefits insurance services. Additionally, the company holds title to various securities and other investments; holds and manages other real estate owned properties. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and savings account loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. The company operates 22 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 22 proprietary ATMs. The company was founded in 1915 and is based in Hoquiam, Washington.

