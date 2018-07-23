Critical Contrast: Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI) versus TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX)

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ: OCSI) and TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Oaktree Strategic Income and TPG Specialty Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income -8.28% 6.91% 3.43% TPG Specialty Lending 54.68% 12.45% 7.21%

This table compares Oaktree Strategic Income and TPG Specialty Lending’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income $46.57 million 5.35 -$8.76 million $0.76 11.13 TPG Specialty Lending $210.90 million 5.79 $120.25 million $2.00 9.41

TPG Specialty Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Strategic Income. TPG Specialty Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oaktree Strategic Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Oaktree Strategic Income has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG Specialty Lending has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.1% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of TPG Specialty Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of TPG Specialty Lending shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Oaktree Strategic Income pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. TPG Specialty Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Oaktree Strategic Income pays out 76.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TPG Specialty Lending pays out 78.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oaktree Strategic Income and TPG Specialty Lending, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Strategic Income 0 1 0 0 2.00 TPG Specialty Lending 0 0 7 0 3.00

TPG Specialty Lending has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.87%. Given TPG Specialty Lending’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TPG Specialty Lending is more favorable than Oaktree Strategic Income.

Summary

TPG Specialty Lending beats Oaktree Strategic Income on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp., is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a specialty finance company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments while seeking to preserve its capital. The Company invests in senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche and second lien debt instruments. The Company may also invest in unsecured loans, including subordinated loans, issued by private middle market companies, and senior and subordinated loans issued by public companies and equity investments. The senior loans that the Company targets have final maturities of 4 to 7 years. The Company seeks to invest in senior loans made primarily to private middle market companies. The Company’s investment advisor is Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing. The fund invests in business services, software & technology, healthcare, energy, consumer & retail, manufacturing, industrials, royalty related businesses, education, and specialty finance. It seeks to finance middle market companies principally located in the United States. The fund invests in companies with enterprise value between $50 million and $1 billion or more and EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. The transaction size is between $15 million and $350 million. The fund invests across the spectrum of the capital structure and can arrange syndicated transactions of up to $500 million and hold sizeable positions within its credits.

