Critical Contrast: Legg Mason (LM) & Monroe Capital (MRCC)

Legg Mason (NYSE: LM) and Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Legg Mason shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Monroe Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Legg Mason shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Monroe Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Legg Mason and Monroe Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason $3.14 billion 0.91 $285.07 million $3.72 8.97 Monroe Capital $51.11 million 5.45 $12.15 million $1.40 9.82

Legg Mason has higher revenue and earnings than Monroe Capital. Legg Mason is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monroe Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Legg Mason and Monroe Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason 11.21% 7.86% 3.79% Monroe Capital 20.30% 10.16% 5.89%

Dividends

Legg Mason pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Monroe Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Legg Mason pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monroe Capital pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Legg Mason has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Legg Mason has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monroe Capital has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Legg Mason and Monroe Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason 2 4 4 0 2.20 Monroe Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67

Legg Mason currently has a consensus target price of $46.40, suggesting a potential upside of 39.09%. Monroe Capital has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.73%. Given Legg Mason’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Legg Mason is more favorable than Monroe Capital.

Summary

Legg Mason beats Monroe Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund focuses on companies with a maximum of $25 million in EBITDA per year.

