Critical Comparison: Ardmore Shipping (ASC) and Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG)

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE: ASC) and Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Ardmore Shipping has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Overseas Shipholding Group has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and Overseas Shipholding Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardmore Shipping $195.93 million 1.24 -$12.49 million ($0.37) -19.59 Overseas Shipholding Group $390.43 million 0.71 $55.97 million N/A N/A

Overseas Shipholding Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ardmore Shipping.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of Ardmore Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and Overseas Shipholding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardmore Shipping -7.88% -3.98% -1.80% Overseas Shipholding Group 14.14% 18.28% 5.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ardmore Shipping and Overseas Shipholding Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardmore Shipping 0 1 4 0 2.80 Overseas Shipholding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $10.60, suggesting a potential upside of 46.21%. Given Ardmore Shipping’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ardmore Shipping is more favorable than Overseas Shipholding Group.

Summary

Overseas Shipholding Group beats Ardmore Shipping on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 28 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2017, the company owned or operated a fleet of 23 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons. It serves independent oil traders, refinery operators, and U.S. and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

