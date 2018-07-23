Critical Comparison: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) versus VIVUS (VVUS)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMPH) and VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and VIVUS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 0 2 4 0 2.67 VIVUS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $21.20, indicating a potential upside of 25.44%. Given Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than VIVUS.

Profitability

This table compares Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and VIVUS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amphastar Pharmaceuticals -1.50% 3.39% 2.52% VIVUS -79.80% -843.43% -15.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.9% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of VIVUS shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of VIVUS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and VIVUS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amphastar Pharmaceuticals $240.18 million 3.28 $4.50 million $0.38 44.47 VIVUS $65.37 million 1.20 -$30.51 million ($0.29) -2.55

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than VIVUS. VIVUS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIVUS has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals beats VIVUS on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. The company offers enoxaparin, a low molecular weight heparin that is used as an anticoagulant for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis; naloxone for opioid overdose; Cortrosyn, a lyophilized powder for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency; Amphadase, a bovine-sourced hyaluronidase injection to absorb and disperse other injected drugs; and lidocaine jelly, a local anesthetic product for urological procedures. It also provides lidocaine topical solution for various procedures; phytonadione injection for newborn babies; syringe products, such as morphine, atropine, calcium chloride, dextrose, epinephrine, lidocaine, and sodium bicarbonate for emergency use in hospital settings; lorazepam injection for surgery and medical procedures; ketorolac for acute pain management; procainamide for documented ventricular arrhythmias; medroxyprogesterone acetate injectable suspension for the prevention of pregnancy. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes recombinant human and porcine insulins. Further, it develops Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product candidate for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma. Additionally, the company has a pipeline of 20 generic and proprietary product candidates in various stages of development for various indications. Its products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings, and primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

VIVUS Company Profile

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutic products to address unmet medical needs in human health in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or obese patients, or 27 or greater, or overweight patients in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also involved in developing Qsymia, which has been completed Phase II studies for the treatment of various diseases, including obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension, as well as Tacrolimus that has been completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. It also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin Chemie AG to commercialize and promote STENDRA. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

