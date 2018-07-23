Criteo SA (CRTO) Receives $40.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

Get Criteo alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 1.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 164,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 12.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 45,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo traded up $0.12, reaching $34.86, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,359. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.81. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.79.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.08 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.