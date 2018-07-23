Credit Suisse Group Lowers Union Pacific (UNP) Price Target to $167.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UNP. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $151.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.80.

Shares of Union Pacific opened at $141.41 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $101.06 and a twelve month high of $148.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.31% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.7% during the first quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 17,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

