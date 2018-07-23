Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ENI (ENI) a €20.20 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €20.20 ($23.76) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €18.17 ($21.37).

ETR ENI opened at €16.09 ($18.92) on Thursday. ENI has a 52 week low of €12.94 ($15.22) and a 52 week high of €15.44 ($18.16).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

