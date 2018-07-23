Credit Acceptance (CACC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post earnings of $6.54 per share for the quarter.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.08). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 43.49%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $374.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 22.16, a quick ratio of 22.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $244.54 and a 52 week high of $378.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $270,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CACC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $365.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.88.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

