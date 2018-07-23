Creative Planning Sells 505 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catawba Capital Management VA grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.3% during the second quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 44.1% during the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 16.2% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 15.5% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.1% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark opened at $104.68 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $97.10 and a 1 year high of $125.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 398.41% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.93.

In other news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $321,643.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,964.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $34,970.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,838.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

