Creative Planning Sells 2,847 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison opened at $78.05 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on ED shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

