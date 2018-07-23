Creative Planning Has $28.76 Million Position in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,190 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $28,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 73.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.31 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

In other Altria Group news, Director Mark Newman bought 5,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.19 per share, with a total value of $300,335.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,376.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $57.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 49.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.