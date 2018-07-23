Creative Planning Boosts Position in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Creative Planning increased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT stock opened at $140.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $130.37 and a 1 year high of $155.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.05). American Tower had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

In other American Tower news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $5,942,041.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,253,955.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 131,529 shares of company stock worth $18,287,354 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.