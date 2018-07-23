Crane (CR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crane (NYSE:CR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Crane had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

Shares of CR stock traded down $1.88 on Monday, hitting $82.48. 400,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,189. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. Crane has a 52 week low of $71.23 and a 52 week high of $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Crane’s payout ratio is 30.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.89.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

