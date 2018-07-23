Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Craft Brew Alliance from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Craft Brew Alliance from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 price objective on Craft Brew Alliance and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Craft Brew Alliance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

BREW stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.44 million, a P/E ratio of 81.88 and a beta of 0.49. Craft Brew Alliance has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.86 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Craft Brew Alliance will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BREW. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Craft Brew Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Craft Brew Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.54% of the company’s stock.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, and Omission brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

