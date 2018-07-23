Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI)

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a $121.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.75.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH opened at $110.33 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.32. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a one year low of $96.11 and a one year high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 9.72%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.60%.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Melone purchased 1,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.06 per share, with a total value of $199,997.74. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,879.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 57,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

