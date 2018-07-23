Cowen Begins Coverage on II-VI (IIVI)

Analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.99% from the company’s current price.

IIVI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on II-VI from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Shares of II-VI opened at $43.85 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.14. II-VI has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $53.08.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.74 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. equities research analysts expect that II-VI will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, VP David G. Wagner sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $290,068.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,704.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of II-VI by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of II-VI by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 209,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of II-VI by 23.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of II-VI by 3.9% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 181,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth about $897,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated provides engineered materials and optoelectronic components worldwide. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for various applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets.

