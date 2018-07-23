COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (CICOY) versus Aurora Cannabis (ACBFF) Head to Head Comparison

COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS: CICOY) and Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares COSCO SHIPPING/ADR and Aurora Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COSCO SHIPPING/ADR N/A N/A N/A Aurora Cannabis -29.94% -4.45% -3.24%

This table compares COSCO SHIPPING/ADR and Aurora Cannabis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COSCO SHIPPING/ADR $13.38 billion 0.08 $393.96 million $0.19 11.47 Aurora Cannabis $13.62 million 234.69 -$9.77 million N/A N/A

COSCO SHIPPING/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Cannabis.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for COSCO SHIPPING/ADR and Aurora Cannabis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COSCO SHIPPING/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Aurora Cannabis 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aurora Cannabis has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 46.81%. Given Aurora Cannabis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Cannabis is more favorable than COSCO SHIPPING/ADR.

Summary

COSCO SHIPPING/ADR beats Aurora Cannabis on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COSCO SHIPPING/ADR

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, management, and financing businesses worldwide. It offers container transportation, container stack, cargo storage, vessel management and manning, freight forwarding and transportation, liner agency, shipping agency, marine, vessel owning and chartering, and other international sea transportation services. The company also provides technology services and solutions, logistics services, and document services, as well as designs and develops computer software. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 360 self-operating container vessels with a total shipping capacity of 1,819,091 TEUs. The company was formerly known as China COSCO Holdings Company Limited and changed its name to COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. in November 2016. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes medical marijuana products in Canada. The company's products consist of dried cannabis and cannabis oil. It also operates as a pharmaceutical wholesaler and narcotics dealer of medical marijuana in Germany and the European Union; and produces and sells proprietary systems for the indoor cultivation of cannabis, organic microgreens, vegetables, and herbs. In addition, the company provides counseling and outreach service to help patients learn about how to safely and effectively use medical cannabis; select a strain from the available in Canada; and register with their choice of licensed producer. Further, it engages in the business of consulting on the design, engineering, and construction oversight for advanced greenhouse cultivation facilities. The company has a strategic agreement with Capcium Inc. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

