Corning (GLW) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.21

Media stories about Corning (NYSE:GLW) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Corning earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.2956387737347 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Corning alerts:

Corning opened at $29.12 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Corning has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Corning had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 41.86%.

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Guggenheim set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.70.

In related news, insider David L. Morse sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $950,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,715.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 224,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $6,456,419.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,782.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.