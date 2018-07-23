Cormark Weighs in on Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Cormark lowered their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Yamana Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.05 million. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. GMP Securities upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. GARP Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

Shares of AUY opened at $2.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.84. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 32,903 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 195,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 40,897 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 188,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.