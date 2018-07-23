Cormark Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Rogers Communications (RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 20th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.29 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2019 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.44 billion.

