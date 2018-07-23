Cormark Comments on Manulife Financial Co.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 20th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.93%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. TD Securities raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Manulife Financial opened at $17.97 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $22.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,217,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,773 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,602,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,611,000 after purchasing an additional 202,474 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 30.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,846,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,126 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 101.6% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 6,455,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,008,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,401,000 after purchasing an additional 101,205 shares in the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

