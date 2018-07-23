Core Laboratories (CLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Core Laboratories has set its Q2 guidance at $0.64-0.66 EPS.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Core Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Core Laboratories opened at $112.56 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.55 and a 1-year high of $130.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Cowen set a $98.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ABN Amro cut Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

