Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 45.7240275759675 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLRS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.62. 42,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,318. The company has a market cap of $578.51 million, a P/E ratio of -22.07 and a beta of -0.04. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.45). Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.00 million. equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 69 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 15 Airbus A319s, 44 A320s, and 10 A321s. It operates approximately 302 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 22 cities in the United States and Central America.

