Contrasting China Automotive Systems (CAAS) & Stoneridge (SRI)

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ: CAAS) and Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

This table compares China Automotive Systems and Stoneridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Automotive Systems -4.03% 5.83% 2.69% Stoneridge 5.89% 20.81% 8.86%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for China Automotive Systems and Stoneridge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Automotive Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Stoneridge 0 2 3 0 2.60

Stoneridge has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.62%. Given Stoneridge’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stoneridge is more favorable than China Automotive Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Automotive Systems and Stoneridge’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Automotive Systems $499.06 million 0.26 -$19.34 million $0.64 6.33 Stoneridge $824.44 million 1.16 $45.17 million $1.57 21.48

Stoneridge has higher revenue and earnings than China Automotive Systems. China Automotive Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stoneridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

China Automotive Systems has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stoneridge has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Stoneridge shares are held by institutional investors. 62.2% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Stoneridge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stoneridge beats China Automotive Systems on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts. It is also involved in the marketing of automotive parts in North America and Brazil, as well as the provision of after sales, and research and development support services. The company primarily sells its products to the original equipment manufacturing customers. China Automotive Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jing Zhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle. The Electronics segment offers electronic instrument clusters, electronic control units, and driver information systems, as well as camera-based vision systems, monitors, and related products. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segment's power distribution modules and systems regulate, coordinate, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The PST segment provides in-vehicle audio and video devices, electronic vehicle security alarms, convenience accessories, infotainment systems, and vehicle monitoring and tracking devices. It offers its products and systems to various OEM and tier one customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms. Stoneridge, Inc. operates in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.