Contrasting Altaba (AABA) & Convergys (CVG)

Altaba (NASDAQ: AABA) and Convergys (NYSE:CVG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altaba and Convergys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba $5.17 billion 12.38 -$214.32 million N/A N/A Convergys $2.79 billion 0.82 $121.40 million $1.87 13.36

Convergys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altaba.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Altaba shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Altaba shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Convergys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Altaba and Convergys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba N/A N/A N/A Convergys 4.14% 12.76% 7.31%

Volatility & Risk

Altaba has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Convergys has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Altaba and Convergys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba 0 2 4 0 2.67 Convergys 0 4 0 0 2.00

Altaba presently has a consensus price target of $99.80, suggesting a potential upside of 36.21%. Convergys has a consensus price target of $26.83, suggesting a potential upside of 7.42%. Given Altaba’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Altaba is more favorable than Convergys.

Dividends

Convergys pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Altaba does not pay a dividend. Convergys pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Convergys has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Altaba beats Convergys on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altaba Company Profile

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Convergys Company Profile

Convergys Corporation provides customer management services to communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, government, travel and hospitality, and other vertical markets worldwide. The company offers solutions across the customer lifecycle, including sales, customer service, technical support, customer retention, and collection, as well as security, compliance, and fraud solutions; and solutions in contact center technology comprising omni-channel interaction, cross-channel integration framework, real-time decisioning engine, robotic process automation, intelligent notification, campaign management, personalized care, personalized selling, agent productivity, and retention solutions. It also provides analytics and consulting, and software solutions, such as enterprise feedback management, integrated customer experience analytics, post-contact surveys, relational loyalty research, customer segmentation and profiling, call elimination analysis, analysis of customer effort, digital channel optimization, and integrated contact center analytics solutions, as well as voice of customer software. The company operates through 140 contact centers. Convergys Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

