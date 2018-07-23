Continental (CON) Given a €250.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CON. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup set a €260.50 ($306.47) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €262.00 ($308.24) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €245.85 ($289.24).

Get Continental alerts:

CON opened at €195.30 ($229.76) on Thursday. Continental has a 1 year low of €186.55 ($219.47) and a 1 year high of €257.40 ($302.82).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.