Consensus (SEN) Price Tops $0.0141

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Consensus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and IDEX. Consensus has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $5,070.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Consensus has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00048866 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004257 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006797 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00331001 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000920 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004012 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001548 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,650,000,000 tokens. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

