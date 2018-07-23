Conifex Timber (CFF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.48

Conifex Timber Inc (TSE:CFF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.48 and last traded at C$5.43, with a volume of 23012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.60.

CFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. Conifex Timber had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of C$130.83 million during the quarter.

In other Conifex Timber news, insider Johannes Dirk Thur acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,350.00. Insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,946 in the last quarter.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

