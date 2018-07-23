Confluence Wealth Management LLC Has $342,000 Holdings in 3M Co (MMM)

Confluence Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $201.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $191.44 and a 12-month high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50. 3M had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. MED cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $259.77 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.79.

3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

