Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,753 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $13,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CXO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $84,087,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 755,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $113,503,000 after acquiring an additional 156,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,488,577,000 after acquiring an additional 152,112 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1,140.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 159,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,919,000 after acquiring an additional 146,321 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 189,015 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,150,000 after acquiring an additional 117,803 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CXO traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,530,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,334. Concho Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $106.73 and a 52 week high of $163.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.63.

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

