Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Conatus Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.4993043061655 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNAT shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Conatus Pharmaceuticals to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Conatus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on Conatus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conatus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

NASDAQ CNAT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.26. 349,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,444. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.30% and a negative net margin of 49.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 million. research analysts forecast that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

