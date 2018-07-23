Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Position Trimmed by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 3,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $109,825.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,060.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven F. Goldstone sold 72,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $2,586,610.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,724 shares of company stock worth $2,802,694 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands opened at $36.15 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

