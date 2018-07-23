Compugen (CGEN) vs. Gilead Sciences (GILD) Critical Survey

Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.2% of Compugen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Compugen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Gilead Sciences pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Compugen does not pay a dividend. Gilead Sciences pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gilead Sciences has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Compugen and Gilead Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen $710,000.00 243.81 -$37.06 million ($0.72) -4.69 Gilead Sciences $26.11 billion 3.85 $4.63 billion $8.56 9.04

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Compugen. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Compugen has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilead Sciences has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Compugen and Gilead Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen N/A -78.00% -62.61% Gilead Sciences 14.03% 45.49% 15.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Compugen and Gilead Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gilead Sciences 0 9 15 1 2.68

Compugen presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 166.67%. Gilead Sciences has a consensus price target of $88.23, indicating a potential upside of 14.03%. Given Compugen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Compugen is more favorable than Gilead Sciences.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Compugen on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its product pipeline consists of COM701, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the interaction of PVRIG with its cognate ligand, PVRL2; CGEN-15001T, an immuno-oncology therapeutic program for ILDR2; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody candidate for its TIGIT program. The company's pipeline also comprises therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein drug candidate for autoimmune diseases, including extracellular domain of ILDR2 and an IgG Fc domain. Compugen Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases. It also provides Yescarta, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Zydelig, a PI3K delta inhibitor for certain blood cancers; Letairis, an oral formulation of an endothelin receptor antagonist for pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet to treat chronic angina; and Lexiscan, an injection for use as a pharmacologic stress agent in radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging. In addition, the company offers Cayston, an inhaled antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory systems in cystic fibrosis patients; Tamiflu, an oral antiviral capsule for the treatment and prevention of influenza A and B; AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections; and Macugen, an anti-angiogenic oligonucleotide to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration. Further, it has product candidates in various stages of development for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and liver diseases, hematology/oncology, inflammation/respiratory diseases, and others. The company markets its products through its commercial teams; and in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Janssen Sciences Ireland UC, Japan Tobacco Inc., and Galapagos NV. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

